https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728993
King of Hearts (1915) Costume Design for Alice in Wonderland in high resolution by William Penhallow Henderson.
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

  • King of Hearts (1915) Costume Design for Alice in Wonderland in high resolution by <a href="https://www.rawpixel.com/search/William%20Penhallow%20Henderson?sort=curated&amp;page=1&amp;topic_group=_my_topics">William Penhallow Henderson</a>. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
