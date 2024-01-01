rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729002
Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

  • Race Track (1908&ndash;1909) vintage painting by William James Glackens. Original public domain image from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
