https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Wit paard (1552 - 1601) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

