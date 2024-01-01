rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729057
Dans la rue. A la Madeleine (ca. 1889) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.

Original public domain image from Paris Musées

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License