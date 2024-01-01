https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729062Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsA LA BODINIERE/ 18 RUE S [sic] LAZARE/ EXPOSITION/ de l'œuvre/ dessiné/ et peint de / T.A. Steinlen/ Du 10 AVRIL AU 15 MAI/ 1894/ DEPOT ET VENTE DE CETTE AFFICHE CHEZ KLEIMANN 8 RUE de la VICTOIRE (1894) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. MoreA LA BODINIERE/ 18 RUE S [sic] LAZARE/ EXPOSITION/ de l'œuvre/ dessiné/ et peint de / T.A. Steinlen/ Du 10 AVRIL AU 15 MAI/ 1894/ DEPOT ET VENTE DE CETTE AFFICHE CHEZ KLEIMANN 8 RUE de la VICTOIRE (1894) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 913 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2664 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4496 x 3422 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4496 x 3422 px | 300 dpi | 20.31 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now