A LA BODINIERE/ 18 RUE S [sic] LAZARE/ EXPOSITION/ de l'œuvre/ dessiné/ et peint de / T.A. Steinlen/ Du 10 AVRIL AU 15 MAI/ 1894/ DEPOT ET VENTE DE CETTE AFFICHE CHEZ KLEIMANN 8 RUE de la VICTOIRE (1894) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.

Original public domain image from Paris Musées

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

