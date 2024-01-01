rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729091
St George's Church, Hardwicke Place, Dublin (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

St George's Church, Hardwicke Place, Dublin (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.

More

St George's Church, Hardwicke Place, Dublin (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.

Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License