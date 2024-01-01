rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Flowers in a Delft Jar (1663) painting in high resolution by Alexander Marshal.
Flowers in a Delft Jar (1663) painting in high resolution by Alexander Marshal.

Flowers in a Delft Jar (1663) painting in high resolution by Alexander Marshal.

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License