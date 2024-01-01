rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729128
Victoria, Queen. Ticket of Admission to the Guildhall of the City of London on Lord Mayor's Day, 9th November (1837) print…
Victoria, Queen. Ticket of Admission to the Guildhall of the City of London on Lord Mayor's Day, 9th November (1837) print in high resolution

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

  • Victoria, Queen. Ticket of Admission to the Guildhall of the City of London on Lord Mayor&#39;s Day, 9th November (1837). Original public domain image from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced
