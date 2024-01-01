https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729130Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPrize Cattle in a Landscape (1833) painting in high resolution by Thomas Weaver. MorePrize Cattle in a Landscape (1833) painting in high resolution by Thomas Weaver. Original public domain image from Yale University Art GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 932 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2717 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3180 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3180 px | 300 dpi | 37.28 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now