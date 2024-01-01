rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729130
Prize Cattle in a Landscape (1833) painting in high resolution by Thomas Weaver.
Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License