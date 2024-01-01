rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729135
The White Lily with Variegated-Leaves, 1800, from Robert John Thornton, the 'Temple of Flora', 1799-1812 (1800) print in…
The White Lily with Variegated-Leaves, 1800, from Robert John Thornton, the 'Temple of Flora', 1799-1812 (1800) print in high resolution by William Ward.

The White Lily with Variegated-Leaves, 1800, from Robert John Thornton, the 'Temple of Flora', 1799-1812 (1800) print in high resolution by William Ward.

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

