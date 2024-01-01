rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Drawing after The Transfiguration (1782) in high resolution by Sir Thomas Lawrence.
Drawing after The Transfiguration (1782) in high resolution by Sir Thomas Lawrence.

Drawing after The Transfiguration (1782) in high resolution by Sir Thomas Lawrence.

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License