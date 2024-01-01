rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729200
George Gordons Glasgow Ginghams original standard qualities : entirely new designs, most expensive colors : made only from the finest yarns (1846) print in high resolution

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

  • George Gordons Glasgow Ginghams original standard qualities (1846). Original public domain image from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
