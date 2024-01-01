rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729208
Hornbeam Leaf (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Original public domain image from Getty Museum

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License