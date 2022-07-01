rawpixel
Vintage Japanese samurai psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

  • Japanese samurai (1885) vintage print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced
  • Vintage Japanese samurai png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
    PNG
  • Tokimune en de maan boven de bergen na regen ( after 1885) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Rijksmuseum.
    Original
  • Mountain moon after rain - Tokimune : # 9 of One Hundred Aspects of the Moon (1885) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.
    Original