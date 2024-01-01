rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729528
New Zealand png stamp illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

New Zealand png stamp illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More

New Zealand png stamp illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

More file types

  • New Zealand flag stamp illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • New Zealand flag stamp illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • New Zealand flag stamp illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original