https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729686Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsHalloween picture frame mockup, spooky decor psdMoreHalloween picture frame mockup, spooky decor psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 4049 x 2952 px | 300 dpi | 197.73 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 875 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2552 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4049 x 2952 px | 300 dpiEdit MockupCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesEditableDesignPNGPhoto