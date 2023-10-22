https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729804Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPhoto frame mockup, little girl smiling picture psdMorePhoto frame mockup, little girl smiling picture psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 4672 x 4587 px | 300 dpi | 330.89 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1178 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3436 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4672 x 4587 px | 300 dpiEdit MockupCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesEditableDesignPNGPhoto