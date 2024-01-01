rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729853
Lemon png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lemon png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More

Lemon png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

More file types

  • Lemon illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Lemon illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Lemon illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original