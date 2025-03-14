Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundpersonswordartvintagepublic domainportraitfamilyGeorge WashingtonView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 787 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2541 x 3875 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseJames Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106651/james-pealeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSamuel Mifflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119870/samuel-mifflinFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGeorge Washington at Princeton by Charles Willson Peale and Workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9632466/george-washington-princeton-charles-willson-peale-and-workshopFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363328/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArthur St. Clairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117369/arthur-st-clairFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral Henry Knoxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119064/general-henry-knoxFree Image from public domain licenseFamily dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969795/family-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118877/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Cake by Raphaelle Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182722/still-life-with-cake-raphaelle-pealeFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCard tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850792/card-tableFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseExhibition Room, Somerset Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8067780/exhibition-room-somerset-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseExhibition Room, Somerset Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8067746/exhibition-room-somerset-houseFree Image from public domain licenseJunior team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView licenseExhibition Room, Somerset House by various artists/makershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613933/exhibition-room-somerset-house-various-artistsmakersFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePortrait of Emma Hamilton by Angelica Kauffmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611050/portrait-emma-hamilton-angelica-kauffmannFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914172/family-timeView licenseChamber Organhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118917/chamber-organFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964527/happy-family-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDrawing from Life at the Royal Academy, Somerset Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8067802/drawing-from-life-the-royal-academy-somerset-houseFree Image from public domain licenseFamily movie entertainment, editable red designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167474/family-movie-entertainment-editable-red-designView licenseA Femme Fatale, Male Face and Man from Behind (recto); An Angel Descending Stairs (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035351/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamily activities poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543070/family-activities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarble statue of a wounded warriorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822115/marble-statue-wounded-warriorFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseDesign for a Monument to the First Punjab War, 1845-46 by Anonymous, British, 19th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613653/image-british-india-wars-lahoreFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Family Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852630/international-family-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDrawing from Life at the Royal Academy, Somerset Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491228/drawing-from-life-the-royal-academy-somerset-houseFree Image from public domain licenseFamily activities poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964532/family-activities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Lincoln and His Cabinet, with Lt. General Scott, in the Council Chamber at the White Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7998607/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSurrey Institution by various artists/makershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183155/surrey-institution-various-artistsmakersFree Image from public domain license