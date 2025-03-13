Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogpersonartvintagepublic domainportraitfamilypaintingMadame Georges Charpentier (Marguérite-Louise Lemonnier, 1848–1904) and Her Children, Georgette-Berthe (1872–1945) and Paul-Émile-Charles (1875–1895)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1905 x 1536 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPlay time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13014404/play-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Court of the Princesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028920/the-court-the-princessFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseHead of Saint John the Evangelist by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184737/head-saint-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596942/birthday-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCatharine Lorillard Wolfe (1828–1887)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611835/catharine-lorillard-wolfe-1828-1887Free Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licenseVille-d'Avrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612046/ville-davrayFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseWeaning the Calves by Rosa Bonheurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085213/weaning-the-calves-rosa-bonheurFree Image from public domain licensePlay time blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071957/play-time-blog-banner-templateView licenseSerena Pulitzer Lederer (1867–1943)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7877391/serena-pulitzer-lederer-1867-1943Free Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseDon Quixote and the Dead Mulehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8049946/don-quixote-and-the-dead-muleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364545/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseA Canal in Venicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7961419/canal-veniceFree Image from public domain licenseFamily activities poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543070/family-activities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJerusalem from the Mount of Oliveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086210/jerusalem-from-the-mount-olivesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15365197/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseLost: Souvenir of Auvergnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8026531/lost-souvenir-auvergneFree Image from public domain licenseKids zone Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13013853/kids-zone-instagram-post-templateView licenseAt the Edge of the Forest by August Heinrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087344/the-edge-the-forest-august-heinrichFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597864/happy-birthday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBefore the Mirrorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086166/before-the-mirrorFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseA Day in October, near Waxholm, Swedenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968674/day-october-near-waxholm-swedenFree Image from public domain licenseArt week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774986/art-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseSunset on the Rhine by Barend Cornelis Koekkoekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086144/sunset-the-rhine-barend-cornelis-koekkoekFree Image from public domain licenseLesotho holiday event Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569641/lesotho-holiday-event-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe First Babe by Jean-Georges Viberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084884/the-first-babe-jean-georges-vibertFree Image from public domain licenseRainy season insurance event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543068/rainy-season-insurance-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGossip by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085284/gossip-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licenseArt week blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775040/art-week-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Dream after the Ball by Hans Makarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184767/the-dream-after-the-ball-hans-makartFree Image from public domain licenseArt week Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775251/art-week-instagram-story-templateView licenseA General and His Aide-de-camphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7977942/general-and-his-aide-de-campFree Image from public domain licenseCute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510814/cute-wild-animals-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWinter Landscape, Holland by Barend Cornelis Koekkoekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086183/winter-landscape-holland-barend-cornelis-koekkoekFree Image from public domain licenseCute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505386/cute-wild-animals-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseThe Reprimandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7967730/the-reprimandFree Image from public domain license