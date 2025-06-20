Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartblackvintagepublic domainportraitclothingpaintingsGeorge Washington and William LeeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2900 x 3722 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Gloverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085266/john-gloverFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHugh Williamson, M.D., L.L.D. (1735–1819)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8055516/hugh-williamson-md-lld-1735-1819Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054287/the-declaration-independence-july-1776Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle of Bunker Hill (June 17, 1775)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101317/battle-bunker-hill-june-17-1775Free Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseView of the Attack on Bunker's Hill, with the Burning of Charles Town, June 17, 1775https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116634/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable Spoonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118592/table-spoonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8126629/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseTable Spoonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118605/table-spoonFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseRecens Edita Totius Novi Belgii, in America Septentrionali [An Updated View of New Netherlands in North America]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8159691/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Commissionershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118962/the-commissionersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseHet Tegenwoordig Veward Europa [Europe in Her Present Disordered State]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8121394/het-tegenwoordig-veward-europa-europe-her-present-disordered-stateFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView licenseState of the English Nation [Toestand der Engelsche Natie]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8121378/state-the-english-nation-toestand-der-engelsche-natieFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseTable Spoonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127695/table-spoonFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseTeapothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114843/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098512/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseTable Spoonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119588/table-spoonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790403/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseTobacco Boxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8111385/tobacco-boxFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseTankardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8158608/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar Bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8142415/sugar-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseInner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTable Spoonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098967/table-spoonFree Image from public domain license