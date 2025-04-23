rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Euphemia White Van Rensselaer
Save
Edit Image
texturepersonchurchartvintagepublic domainportraitclothing
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Mrs. Stephen Van Rensselaer III (Cornelia Paterson)
Mrs. Stephen Van Rensselaer III (Cornelia Paterson)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8073827/mrs-stephen-van-rensselaer-iii-cornelia-patersonFree Image from public domain license
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591454/png-aesthetic-animal-brownView license
Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104010/thomas-jeffersonFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Alexander Van Rensselaer
Alexander Van Rensselaer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034504/alexander-van-rensselaerFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
profile bust of a male figure facing R with tall hat, long white beard, and coat
profile bust of a male figure facing R with tall hat, long white beard, and coat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7464500/image-art-man-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985755/image-horses-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Worship service poster template, editable text & design
Worship service poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203526/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Westminster Abbey
Westminster Abbey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027967/westminster-abbeyFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Laban Searching for His Stolen Gods by Augustin de Saint Aubin
Laban Searching for His Stolen Gods by Augustin de Saint Aubin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687939/laban-searching-for-his-stolen-gods-augustin-saint-aubinFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert Facebook post template
Easter Sunday concert Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407046/easter-sunday-concert-facebook-post-templateView license
Marie Antoinette in a Park
Marie Antoinette in a Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820496/marie-antoinette-parkFree Image from public domain license
Orphanage donation poster template
Orphanage donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Mrs. John White Alexander by John White Alexander
Portrait of Mrs. John White Alexander by John White Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932565/image-background-clouds-faceFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Last Toilet of Charlotte Corday
The Last Toilet of Charlotte Corday
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7978047/the-last-toilet-charlotte-cordayFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918225/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Constantine Phipps by John I Smart
Portrait of Constantine Phipps by John I Smart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672077/portrait-constantine-phipps-john-smartFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723542/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Settee (one of a pair) (part of a set)
Settee (one of a pair) (part of a set)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136501/settee-one-pair-part-setFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Robert Walter Weir by Julian Alden Weir
Portrait of Robert Walter Weir by Julian Alden Weir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037876/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Settee (one of a pair) (part of a set)
Settee (one of a pair) (part of a set)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850579/settee-one-pair-part-setFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bookstand
Bookstand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8033584/bookstandFree Image from public domain license
Church at Christmas, editable Instagram post template
Church at Christmas, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522191/church-christmas-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986015/image-horses-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray Facebook post template, editable design
Together we pray Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745857/together-pray-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Body of the Martyr President, Abraham Lincoln, Lying in State at the City Hall, N.Y., April 24th & 25th, 1865
The Body of the Martyr President, Abraham Lincoln, Lying in State at the City Hall, N.Y., April 24th & 25th, 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985974/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray poster template, editable text & design
Together we pray poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914282/together-pray-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of General Keith MacAlister by John I Smart
Portrait of General Keith MacAlister by John I Smart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713685/portrait-general-keith-macalister-john-smartFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord Facebook post template, editable design
Praise the lord Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693593/praise-the-lord-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Shield Bearer with the Ducal Arms of Saxony
Shield Bearer with the Ducal Arms of Saxony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275947/shield-bearer-with-the-ducal-arms-saxonyFree Image from public domain license
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Anne Law (née Towry), 1st Lady Ellenborough by John Linnell
Portrait of Anne Law (née Towry), 1st Lady Ellenborough by John Linnell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719803/portrait-anne-law-nee-towry-1st-lady-ellenborough-john-linnellFree Image from public domain license