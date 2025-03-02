rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Thomas, Philadelphia, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Save
Edit Image
borderpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainposterwhite
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870621/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870592/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Powers, Philadelphia, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company, issued by…
Powers, Philadelphia, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company, issued by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183440/image-baseball-tobacco-vintage-illustration-graphicsFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template, editable text and design
Smoking kills poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Delehanty, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Delehanty, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870495/image-border-baseball-sunglassesFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template, editable text and design
World no tobacco day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Unglaub, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Unglaub, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870659/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView license
Dineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Dineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870538/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Beaumont, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Beaumont, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870759/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fairy in the forest poster template, editable design and text
Fairy in the forest poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18326233/fairy-the-forest-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
McAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
McAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870669/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking poster template
Quit smoking poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView license
Pelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Pelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870593/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Job fair poster template, editable text and design
Job fair poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204441/job-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kleinow, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Kleinow, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870883/image-border-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868610/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Jones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870656/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fight for justice poster template
Fight for justice poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777225/fight-for-justice-poster-templateView license
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870547/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView license
Street, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Street, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870605/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView license
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870702/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView license
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870582/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and text
Gothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Stephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Stephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870609/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wheat farming poster template, editable text and design
Wheat farming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526310/wheat-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Engle, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Engle, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870880/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant poster template
Seafood restaurant poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752376/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView license
Demmitt, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Demmitt, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870832/image-border-sunglasses-personFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView license
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870504/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Hoffman, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Hoffman, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870550/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license