Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpaintingwhiteFerris, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco CompanyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 673 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1645 x 2935 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseLake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870621/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseLake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870592/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseWaddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870702/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseCriss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870547/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseJones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870656/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licensePelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870593/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseDineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870538/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseMcAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870669/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo smoking allowed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640043/smoking-allowed-instagram-post-templateView licenseWaddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870582/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView licenseHowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870586/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute cupid Valentine's sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802465/cute-cupid-valentines-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGraham, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870539/image-border-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseHowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870557/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCriger, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870492/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWallace, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870598/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552037/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseDemmitt, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870502/image-border-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji border background, vintage Japanese illustration by Kawanabe Kyosai. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704904/image-animal-art-backgroundView licenseStephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870609/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStone, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870698/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870535/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHoffman, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870550/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640035/tobacco-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCriss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870504/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license