Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingpaintingHoffman, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco CompanyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1660 x 2949 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseLake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870621/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870592/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseDineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870538/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseMcAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870669/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702045/japanese-woman-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870593/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870656/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseCriss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870547/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseWaddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870702/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWaddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870582/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702060/japanese-woman-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870609/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCriss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870504/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStone, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870698/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870535/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870627/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseWilliams, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870680/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGraham, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870539/image-border-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseFerris, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870548/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseCriger, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870492/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870586/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870557/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license