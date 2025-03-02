Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpaintingwhiteWallace, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco CompanyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 670 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1612 x 2888 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseLake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870621/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseLake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870592/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseWilliams, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870680/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseJones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870656/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseHoffman, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870550/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseCriss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870504/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMcAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870669/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo smoking allowed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640043/smoking-allowed-instagram-post-templateView licenseWaddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870582/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseFerris, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870548/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView licenseDemmitt, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870502/image-border-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute cupid Valentine's sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802465/cute-cupid-valentines-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCriger, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870492/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseStone, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870698/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870627/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870593/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870557/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552037/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseStephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870609/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCriss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870547/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji border background, vintage Japanese illustration by Kawanabe Kyosai. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704904/image-animal-art-backgroundView licenseHowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870586/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGraham, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870539/image-border-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459677/world-tobacco-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseDineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870538/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license