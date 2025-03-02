rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stone, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Save
Edit Image
borderfacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpainting
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870621/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519082/png-adult-anime-artView license
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870592/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870702/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870547/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538481/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Jones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Jones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870656/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519153/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Pelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Pelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870593/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Dineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Dineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870538/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView license
McAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
McAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870669/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542065/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870582/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542059/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Howell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Howell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870586/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView license
Graham, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Graham, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870539/image-border-people-sportsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496472/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Howell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Howell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870557/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Kiss background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Kiss background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542572/the-kiss-background-gustav-klimts-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ferris, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Ferris, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870548/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551363/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Criger, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Criger, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870492/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518973/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Wallace, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Wallace, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870598/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551361/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Demmitt, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Demmitt, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870502/image-border-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551362/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Stephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Stephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870609/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
Sexy woman smoking editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView license
Powell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Powell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870535/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills Facebook story template
Smoking kills Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView license
Hoffman, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Hoffman, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870550/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542040/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870504/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license