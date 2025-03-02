Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainwhitevintage artWaddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco CompanyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 679 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1638 x 2894 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseWaddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870582/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseLake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870621/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseLake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870592/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870538/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseMcAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870669/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseStop smoking program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641110/stop-smoking-program-instagram-post-templateView licensePelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870593/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseJones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870656/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459969/not-smoke-facebook-story-templateView licenseCriss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870547/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459946/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseStephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870609/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641046/quit-smoking-instagram-post-templateView licenseCriss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870504/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459937/not-smoke-blog-banner-templateView licenseHoffman, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870550/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641232/not-smoke-instagram-post-templateView licenseStone, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870698/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licensePowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870535/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870627/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliams, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870680/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774592/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseGraham, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870539/image-border-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFerris, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870548/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638944/smoking-kills-instagram-post-templateView licenseCriger, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870492/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character png element, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView licenseHowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870586/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270125/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licenseHowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870557/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license