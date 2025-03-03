Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderfacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainposterKnight, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco CompanyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 680 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1746 x 3083 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView licenseLake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870621/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character png element, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView licenseLake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870592/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseDelehanty, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870495/image-border-baseball-sunglassesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseUnglaub, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870659/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570349/quit-smoking-poster-templateView licenseDineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870538/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFairy in the forest poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18326233/fairy-the-forest-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBeaumont, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870759/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMcAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870669/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460124/cannabis-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870593/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKleinow, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870883/image-border-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWheat farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526310/wheat-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870656/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCriss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870547/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764089/air-pollution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStreet, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870605/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseWaddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870702/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMedical cannabis poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460132/medical-cannabis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWaddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870582/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570330/tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseChase, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870841/image-border-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution campaign poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764073/air-pollution-campaign-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGraham, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870539/image-border-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseEverything matters poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939906/everything-matters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChesbro, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870928/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseFerris, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870548/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseCriger, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870492/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThe story behind color poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611724/the-story-behind-color-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseHowell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870586/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license