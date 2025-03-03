rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Knight, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Save
Edit Image
borderbaseballpersonsportsartcigarettesvintagepublic domain
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Milan, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Milan, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870527/image-border-baseball-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bates, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company issued by American…
Bates, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company issued by American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611031/image-baseball-cards-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Knight, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Knight, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870874/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Keeler, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Keeler, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183433/image-art-border-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
McBride, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company (1909–1911)…
McBride, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company (1909–1911)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542606/image-face-border-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870621/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696429/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870592/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696493/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Delehanty, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Delehanty, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870495/image-border-baseball-sunglassesFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match, creative sports collage, editable design
Baseball match, creative sports collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView license
Unglaub, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Unglaub, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870659/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match background, creative sports collage, editable design
Baseball match background, creative sports collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832414/baseball-match-background-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView license
Dineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Dineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870538/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Beaumont, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Beaumont, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870759/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sport camp poster template
Sport camp poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView license
McAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
McAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870669/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Pelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Pelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870593/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Kleinow, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Kleinow, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870883/image-border-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball sports collage iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Baseball sports collage iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832447/baseball-sports-collage-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Jones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Jones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870656/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Junior team poster template
Junior team poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView license
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870547/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636330/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Street, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Street, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870605/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870702/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870582/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Stephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Stephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870609/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license