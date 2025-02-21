rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chesbro, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Save
Edit Image
borderfacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainwhite
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView license
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870621/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Lake, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870592/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270125/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView license
Delehanty, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Delehanty, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870495/image-border-baseball-sunglassesFree Image from public domain license
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
Smoking woman character png element, urban street, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView license
Unglaub, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Unglaub, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870659/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
Smoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView license
Dineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Dineen, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870538/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Beaumont, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Beaumont, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870759/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
McAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
McAleese, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870669/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774592/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView license
Pelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Pelty, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870593/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and text
Gothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Kleinow, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Kleinow, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870883/image-border-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Jones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Jones, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870656/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870547/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
Vintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView license
Street, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Street, Washington, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870605/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870702/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519082/png-adult-anime-artView license
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Waddell, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870582/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Stephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Stephens, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870609/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Engle, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Engle, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870880/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Demmitt, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Demmitt, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870832/image-border-sunglasses-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538481/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Criss, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870504/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Hoffman, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Hoffman, St. Louis, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870550/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Chase, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Chase, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870886/image-border-person-artFree Image from public domain license