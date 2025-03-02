Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettestrophiesvintagepublic domainpaintingMarie Follette as an Egyptian, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2509 x 3256 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSteps to success poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444610/steps-success-poster-templateView licenseEthel Barrymore, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084860/image-turkish-painting-ephemera-creative-commons-trophyFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseIda Conquess in Richard Carvel, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875748/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseLillian Russell, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183482/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseHilda Spong as Esmerelda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875811/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaxine Elliott, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875723/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdna Wallace Hopper, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183436/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress as Becky Sharp, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084849/image-ephemera-turkish-trophiesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseJulia Opp in A Royal Rival, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084929/image-ephemera-turkish-cigarette-cardFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEffie Shannon as Manon Lescaut, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875867/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeslie Carter as Zaza, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183444/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseOlive May in Arizona, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875877/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270126/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licenseGrace George in Her Majesty, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084926/image-jewelry-vintage-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnie Magin at Weber & Fields, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084930/image-turkish-painting-trophiesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlanche Bates in Under Two Flags, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183445/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseMay Robson, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875855/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character png element, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269161/smoking-woman-character-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView licenseMargaret Anglin in The Twin Sisters, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183483/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking woman character, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270125/smoking-woman-character-urban-street-editable-designView licenseAmelia Brigham in A Modern Magdalen, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183487/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseViola Allen in The Palace of the King, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611039/image-turkish-trophies-1900Free Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMargaret Dall in The Importance of Being Earnest, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611294/image-turkish-trophies-ephemera-importance-being-earnestFree Image from public domain licenseGymnastics competition collage element, sports illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10758684/gymnastics-competition-collage-element-sports-illustrationView licenseMary Mamering as Janice Meridith, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611462/image-artist-trading-turkish-trophies-1900Free Image from public domain license