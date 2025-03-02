Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettestrophiesvintagepublic domainpaintingsoliveOlive May in Arizona, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2527 x 3279 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSteps to success poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444610/steps-success-poster-templateView licenseMarie Follette as an Egyptian, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875749/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBonnie Magin at Weber & Fields, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084930/image-turkish-painting-trophiesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licenseBlanche Bates in Under Two Flags, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183445/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605214/spring-sale-poster-templateView licenseMay Robson, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875855/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605219/spring-sale-facebook-story-templateView licenseMargaret Anglin in The Twin Sisters, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183483/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689918/restaurant-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEthel Barrymore, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084860/image-turkish-painting-ephemera-creative-commons-trophyFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseIda Conquess in Richard Carvel, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875748/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605207/spring-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseLillian Russell, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183482/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060882/spring-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseHilda Spong as Esmerelda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875811/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseMaxine Elliott, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875723/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509195/restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEdna Wallace Hopper, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183436/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseActress as Becky Sharp, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084849/image-ephemera-turkish-trophiesFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689930/restaurant-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJulia Opp in A Royal Rival, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084929/image-ephemera-turkish-cigarette-cardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Successful employees holding trophies design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296782/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView licenseEffie Shannon as Manon Lescaut, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7875867/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseLeslie Carter as Zaza, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183444/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse championship ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064865/horse-championship-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseGrace George in Her Majesty, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084926/image-jewelry-vintage-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve your dream poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14445209/achieve-your-dream-poster-templateView licenseAmelia Brigham in A Modern Magdalen, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183487/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMoisturizer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494086/moisturizer-label-template-editable-designView licenseMary Mamering as Janice Meridith, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611462/image-artist-trading-turkish-trophies-1900Free Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523089/van-gogh-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseViola Allen in The Palace of the King, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611039/image-turkish-trophies-1900Free Image from public domain licenseColor Theory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618998/color-theory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMargaret Dall in The Importance of Being Earnest, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611294/image-turkish-trophies-ephemera-importance-being-earnestFree Image from public domain license