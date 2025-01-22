Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagefurniturepublic domainsmokingnew yorkpaintingI Cannot Sing the Old Songs, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 714 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 805 x 1352 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMaid of Athens, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884385/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseA Warrior Bold, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884383/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAuld Lang Syne, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884394/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIn the Starlight, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884356/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922172/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnnie Laurie, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884459/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922190/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseO Fair Dove, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884347/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922252/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDost Thou Love Me Sister Ruth?, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884438/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGood Bye, Sweetheart, Good Bye, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884403/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMy Queen, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884442/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInvestment & finance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922228/investment-finance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOver the Garden Wall, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884430/image-art-vintage-wallFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMignon, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884352/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Little Fisher Maiden, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886274/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness connection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922168/business-connection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRory O'Moore, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884426/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFitness voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427693/fitness-voucher-templateView licenseLittle Maggie May, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884916/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906764/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNo, Sir, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884382/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseThree Fishers, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884374/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922229/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Last Rose of Summer, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884379/image-rose-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partnership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906762/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Old Oaken Bucket, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884386/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partnership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922161/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYes, Sir, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884396/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partnership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905311/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Flowers that Bloom in the Spring, from the Illustrated Songs series (N116) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884421/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license