Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandpeoplecrossartvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkIn Chancery, George Godfrey and Joe Lannon, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by P. Lorillard Company to promote Red Cross Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 693 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 718 x 1243 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInfighting, Joe Goddard and Joe Chovinski, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by P. Lorillard Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885475/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922785/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRight Hand Cross Counter, Young Mitchell and George La Blanche, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886140/image-hand-person-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeft Hand Lead and Duck, Bobby Burns and Cal McCarthy, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885540/image-hand-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInfighting, Walter De Baum and Walter Campbell, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by P. Lorillard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885620/image-people-sports-crossFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923619/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClinch and Upper Cut, Jemmy Carney and Jemmy Mitchell, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885551/image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923447/business-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRight Hand Upper Cut, Billy Plimmer and Tommy Kelly, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885498/image-hand-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923390/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBack Heel, L.P.R., Jake Kilrain and Jem Smith, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by P. Lorillard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885514/image-people-cross-artFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923448/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeft Hand Stop, Solomon Smith and Johnny Van Heest, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885547/image-hand-person-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923512/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRight Hand Swing and Stop, Bob Fitzsimmons and Jack Dempsey, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885518/image-hand-people-crossFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClinch, Pete McCoy and Johnny Reagan, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by P. Lorillard Company to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885459/image-people-sports-crossFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseStraight Left Hand Counter, Peter Jackson and Fred Slavin, from the Boxing Positions and Boxers series (N266) issued by P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885523/image-hand-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partnership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923386/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHigh and Lofty Tumbler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183510/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseBracing Up, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894358/bracing-up-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness growth strategy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923507/business-growth-strategy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnmatched, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894381/unmatched-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906841/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Drop Too Much, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896725/drop-too-much-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness consultant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922781/business-consultant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTime is Money, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894397/time-money-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness startup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923579/business-startup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaricatured figure / Leading the German, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898244/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness innovation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923575/business-innovation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAir Breaks, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894329/air-breaks-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness consultant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923618/business-consultant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Garden Party, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896731/garden-party-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaricatured figure / Santa Claus has to Furnish the Stockings, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898301/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license