Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestarsflowersfacepersonartvintagebowpublic domainActress wearing hat with pink flowers and blue bow, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 688 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 699 x 1220 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseActress wearing bodice with fur neckline, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886031/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177793/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseActress wearing brimmed hat with white feather, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886040/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15944948/editable-vintage-christmas-design-element-setView licenseActress wearing multiple strands of pearls, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885947/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKids looking at gift boxes png, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470008/png-aesthetic-announcement-birthdayView licenseActress wearing blue bodice, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885990/image-stars-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing gold brooch, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886034/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license3D jelly shape set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15136864/jelly-shape-set-editable-design-elementView licenseActress wearing pink hat with multi-colored feathers, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885988/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license3D jelly shape set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15136675/jelly-shape-set-editable-design-elementView licenseActress wearing wide-brimmed blue hat, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886030/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas bells background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775438/christmas-bells-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing cap decorated with coins, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885993/image-stars-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat violinist collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123406/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collageView licenseActress holding hands beneath chin, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886044/image-stars-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351188/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing hat decorated with daisies, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885950/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseViolin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342723/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing blue hat with flowers, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886016/image-stars-flowers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351271/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress in profile, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886443/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351380/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing white feathers, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886033/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed couple, wedding, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526670/newlywed-couple-wedding-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseActress wearing hat with pink and green feathers, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886431/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseViolin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351312/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing green hat with pink feathers, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886462/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCircus show fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663196/circus-show-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseActress resting head on hands, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7885995/image-stars-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlack coquette, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417994/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView licenseActress wearing bodice with blue bow on shoulder, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886071/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day voucher editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097368/valentines-day-voucher-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseActress wearing blue and yellow unstructured hat, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886088/image-stars-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFashion poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798031/fashion-poster-template-editable-designView licenseActress wearing pendant in shape of insect, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886477/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute line art doodle set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763837/cute-line-art-doodle-set-editable-designView licenseActress wearing leaves at neckline, from Stars of the Stage, Fourth Series (N132) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886039/image-stars-leaves-faceFree Image from public domain license