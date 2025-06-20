Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsunited statesoil paintingcanvasJames MacAlister (Sketch)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 785 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1425 x 2179 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBirthday party supplies blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730545/birthday-party-supplies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAt the Seaside by William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084415/the-seaside-william-merritt-chaseFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730270/happy-birthday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePasture at Eveninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7869546/pasture-eveningFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseArrangement in Black: Girl Readinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962583/arrangement-black-girl-readingFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseSaddle Horse in Farm Yardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983194/saddle-horse-farm-yardFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThe Veteran in a New Fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823258/the-veteran-new-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseLandscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7952150/landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licensePaul Gauguin's Still Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086208/paul-gauguins-still-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseView of Marly-le-Roi from Coeur-Volant by Alfred Sisleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086203/image-art-vintage-borderFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseFour Figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028938/four-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseHamlet and His Mother by Eugène Delacroixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184731/hamlet-and-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView licenseThe Holy Family with Shepherds by Jacob Jordaenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184837/the-holy-family-with-shepherds-jacob-jordaensFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseHead of a Young Woman by Jean-Baptiste Greuzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184796/head-young-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Christopher Carrying the Infant Christ by Giovanni Battista Piazzettahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185352/image-infant-jesus-carrying-veniceFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCountess Alexander Nikolaevitch Lamsdorff (Maria Ivanovna Beck, 1835–1866) by Franz Xaver Winterhalterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185213/image-russian-art-winterhalter-woman-paintingFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of Two Heads by Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086315/study-two-heads-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSelf-Portrait with a Straw Hat (obverse: The Potato Peeler) by Vincent van Goghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086117/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of Two Heads. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16258126/image-person-art-vintage-adsFree Image from public domain licenseWashing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseCarmelita Requenahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7977968/carmelita-requenaFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseSphinx in a Grotto (Poet, King and Warrior) by Gustave Moreauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184334/image-sphinx-gustave-moreau-1898Free Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseItalian Lanscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128115/italian-lanscapeFree Image from public domain license