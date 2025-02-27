Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowersartcigarettesvintagepublic domainfloralnew yorkpaintingRhododendron: Expectancy, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 663 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1557 x 2818 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePansy: Thoughtfulness, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611461/image-pansy-vintage-cigarette-cards-flower-series-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseClassic 