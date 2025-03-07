rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pomegranate: Come to Me, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
flowerspatternpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainfloral
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Gladiola: On the Defensive, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Gladiola: On the Defensive, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886442/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower vintage woman sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Flower vintage woman sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672276/flower-vintage-woman-sticker-art-nouveau-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView license
Acacia: Chaste Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Acacia: Chaste Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886383/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView license
Rhododendron: Expectancy, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Rhododendron: Expectancy, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886382/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView license
China Aster: Versatility, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
China Aster: Versatility, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886474/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView license
Tulip: A Declaration of Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Tulip: A Declaration of Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886400/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral pattern & woman background
Floral pattern & woman background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475761/floral-pattern-woman-backgroundView license
Magnolia: Magnificence, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Magnolia: Magnificence, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886310/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Geranium: Recall, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Geranium: Recall, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886306/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556918/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Cobaea: Gossip, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Cobaea: Gossip, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886413/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481727/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Forget-Me-Not, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Forget-Me-Not, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886252/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630999/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Buttercups: Riches, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Buttercups: Riches, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886337/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480952/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Narcissus: Self Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Narcissus: Self Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886329/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Poppy: Consolation, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Poppy: Consolation, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886272/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Dahlia: Dignity, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Dahlia: Dignity, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886372/image-flowers-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower goddess, editable Art Nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
Vintage flower goddess, editable Art Nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695176/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Honeysuckle: Fidelity, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Honeysuckle: Fidelity, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886292/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541720/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Bridal Rose: Happy Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Bridal Rose: Happy Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886455/image-rose-flowers-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693487/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Wild English Daisy: Daintiness, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Wild English Daisy: Daintiness, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183475/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Orchid: Trust, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Orchid: Trust, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886482/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral pattern & woman background
Floral pattern & woman background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475748/floral-pattern-woman-backgroundView license
Gilly-flower: Unfading Beauty, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Gilly-flower: Unfading Beauty, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886450/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tea Rose: Jealousy, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Tea Rose: Jealousy, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886428/image-rose-flowers-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563728/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView license
Peony: Archness, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Peony: Archness, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886334/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license