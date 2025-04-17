rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bridal Rose: Happy Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
roseflowerspatternpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domain
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Dahlia: Dignity, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Dahlia: Dignity, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886372/image-flowers-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView license
Sunflower: Haughtiness, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Sunflower: Haughtiness, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183478/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flowery poster template
Flowery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854545/flowery-poster-templateView license
Nasturtium: Patriotism, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by…
Nasturtium: Patriotism, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611272/image-1892-1800-1900-americanFree Image from public domain license
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wild English Daisy: Daintiness, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Wild English Daisy: Daintiness, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183475/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556918/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Forget-Me-Not, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Forget-Me-Not, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886252/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand holding rose collage remix editable design
Vintage hand holding rose collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801452/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Wild Rose: Poetry, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Wild Rose: Poetry, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886307/image-rose-flowers-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand holding rose collage illustration editable design
Vintage hand holding rose collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633882/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Heliotrope: Devotion, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Heliotrope: Devotion, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886430/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
White Violet: Candor, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
White Violet: Candor, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886287/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand holding rose collage remix editable design
Vintage hand holding rose collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642108/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Acacia: Chaste Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Acacia: Chaste Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886383/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hand holding rose collage illustration editable design
Vintage hand holding rose collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642106/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Cobaea: Gossip, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Cobaea: Gossip, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886413/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Women community Instagram post template, editable text
Women community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Peony: Archness, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Peony: Archness, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886334/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vintage hand holding rose illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Vintage hand holding rose illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642109/png-adult-close-up-collageView license
Moss Rose: Confession of Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Moss Rose: Confession of Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886352/image-rose-flowers-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border textured background
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Holly: Foresight, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Holly: Foresight, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886322/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Snowball: Thoughts of Heaven, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Snowball: Thoughts of Heaven, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886265/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Vintage woman ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062239/vintage-woman-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
Azalea: Attraction, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Azalea: Attraction, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084879/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Reusable shopping bag mockup, editable floral pattern design
Reusable shopping bag mockup, editable floral pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824539/reusable-shopping-bag-mockup-editable-floral-pattern-designView license
Tulip: A Declaration of Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Tulip: A Declaration of Love, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886400/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pomegranate: Come to Me, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Pomegranate: Come to Me, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886415/image-flowers-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Ladies night Instagram post template, editable design
Ladies night Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004420/ladies-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Honeysuckle: Fidelity, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Honeysuckle: Fidelity, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886292/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding rose iPhone wallpaper editable design
Hand holding rose iPhone wallpaper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633862/hand-holding-rose-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Carnation: Pride, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Carnation: Pride, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886346/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding rose iPhone wallpaper editable design
Hand holding rose iPhone wallpaper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642107/hand-holding-rose-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Sweet-Peas: Goodbye Sweetheart!, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
Sweet-Peas: Goodbye Sweetheart!, from the series Floral Beauties and Language of Flowers (N75) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886248/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain license