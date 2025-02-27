Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonfruitsartcigarettesvintagepublic domainunited statesvintage artMulberry, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 650 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1557 x 2876 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLimes, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887057/limes-from-the-fruits-series-n12-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licenseGooseberry, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887091/gooseberry-from-the-fruits-series-n12-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseFigs, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887033/figs-from-the-fruits-series-n12-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseConcord Grapes, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887073/image-person-fruits-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseLemon, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887098/lemon-from-the-fruits-series-n12-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseNectarine, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887084/nectarine-from-the-fruits-series-n12-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licensePapaw, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887050/papaw-from-the-fruits-series-n12-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView licenseMangosteen, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611412/image-allen-and-ginter-public-domain-graphicFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseQuince, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611575/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseAmerica poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682560/png-america-american-artView licenseShaddock, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183529/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767370/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapan Quince, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611383/image-ephemera-ginter-graphic-1891Free Image from public domain licenseHappy memorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267310/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreengage, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611365/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseMay day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639155/may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseRaspberries, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611384/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMandarin, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183038/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTamarind, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611518/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseGo vote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956666/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCurrants, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183025/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy May day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639462/happy-may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMalaga Grapes, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611377/image-ginter-graphic-vintage-grapes-1891Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918863/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseChinese Lychee, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084940/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica election Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539422/america-election-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePlantain, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611409/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseVisit america Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206695/visit-america-instagram-post-templateView licenseCherries, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182975/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license