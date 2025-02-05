rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lemon, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Save
Edit Image
personfruitsartcigarettesvintagepublic domainlemondrawing
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330516/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Pineapple, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Pineapple, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084880/image-pineapple-allen-ginter-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330596/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Papaw, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Papaw, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887050/papaw-from-the-fruits-series-n12-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330538/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Nectarine, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Nectarine, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887084/nectarine-from-the-fruits-series-n12-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain license
Cupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589298/cupid-grocery-shopping-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cantaloupe, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
Cantaloupe, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611577/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Cupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589296/cupid-grocery-shopping-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yellow Muscat, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Yellow Muscat, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183532/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Cupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588175/cupid-grocery-shopping-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pomegranate, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
Pomegranate, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611389/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Cupid grocery shopping png, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid grocery shopping png, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588136/cupid-grocery-shopping-png-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wood Apple of Bengal, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
Wood Apple of Bengal, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183526/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Citrus scented poster template
Citrus scented poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508447/citrus-scented-poster-templateView license
Orange, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
Orange, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084882/image-fruit-painting-orange-homeFree Image from public domain license
Matcha lemon fizz Instagram story template, editable text
Matcha lemon fizz Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21985524/matcha-lemon-fizz-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mandarin, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Mandarin, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183038/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Healthy drink sticker, editable food collage element remix
Healthy drink sticker, editable food collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931669/healthy-drink-sticker-editable-food-collage-element-remixView license
Limes, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Limes, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887057/limes-from-the-fruits-series-n12-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain license
Lemonade Instagram post template, editable social media design
Lemonade Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571680/lemonade-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Mangosteen, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
Mangosteen, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611412/image-allen-and-ginter-public-domain-graphicFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330560/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Greengage, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
Greengage, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611365/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330527/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Quince, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
Quince, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611575/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Fragrance gift sets poster template
Fragrance gift sets poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509521/fragrance-gift-sets-poster-templateView license
Shaddock, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
Shaddock, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183529/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330779/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Japan Quince, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
Japan Quince, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611383/image-ephemera-ginter-graphic-1891Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330559/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Raspberries, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
Raspberries, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611384/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330702/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Gooseberry, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Gooseberry, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887091/gooseberry-from-the-fruits-series-n12-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
Editable vintage lemon illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330666/editable-vintage-lemon-illustration-design-element-setView license
Tamarind, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
Tamarind, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611518/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Currants, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
Currants, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183025/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plantain, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
Plantain, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611409/image-ginter-graphic-1891-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license