rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Actress wearing sailor costume with pink bloomers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…
Save
Edit Image
starspersonartvintagepublic domainpinkclothingnew york
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Actress wearing military helmet, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Actress wearing military helmet, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887293/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actress wearing blanket and standing on fur rug, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…
Actress wearing blanket and standing on fur rug, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887316/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Actress wearing ornate costume with gold bodice and blue trousers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by…
Actress wearing ornate costume with gold bodice and blue trousers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887319/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actress pointing to page in newspaper, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Actress pointing to page in newspaper, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887333/image-stars-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actress posing pensively with hand held to lips, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…
Actress posing pensively with hand held to lips, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887294/image-stars-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Actress wearing pink costume with brass horn on hip, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…
Actress wearing pink costume with brass horn on hip, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887338/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actress wearing red pointed cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Actress wearing red pointed cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887318/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actress wearing feathered headpiece, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Actress wearing feathered headpiece, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887315/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922785/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actress wearing costume with sword and tri-cornered hat, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…
Actress wearing costume with sword and tri-cornered hat, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887302/image-stars-person-swordFree Image from public domain license
Investment & finance Instagram post template, editable text
Investment & finance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922228/investment-finance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actress wearing military costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Actress wearing military costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887317/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actress wearing costume with wide sash and holding long rope, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke…
Actress wearing costume with wide sash and holding long rope, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887323/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Actress wearing wide pink and black sash, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Actress wearing wide pink and black sash, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887344/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Business partnership Instagram post template, editable text
Business partnership Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922161/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actress wearing green bodice with dagger, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Actress wearing green bodice with dagger, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887286/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Marketing trends Instagram post template, editable text
Marketing trends Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922229/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actress wearing fur coat and muff, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Actress wearing fur coat and muff, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887274/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Actress tipping her red-feathered cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Actress tipping her red-feathered cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887361/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Actress wearing elaborate pink costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Actress wearing elaborate pink costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887343/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Actress leaning against wooden bannister, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Actress leaning against wooden bannister, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887308/image-stars-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Economy poster template
Economy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView license
Actress wearing long black jacket with yellow lining, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…
Actress wearing long black jacket with yellow lining, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887352/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Actress lifting long skirt to dance, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Actress lifting long skirt to dance, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887349/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actress wearing costume with elaborate cane, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…
Actress wearing costume with elaborate cane, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7889464/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license