Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestarspersonartvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkvintage artActress wearing military costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 722 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 807 x 1342 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress wearing military helmet, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887293/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress wearing blanket and standing on fur rug, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887316/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing ornate costume with gold bodice and blue trousers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887319/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress pointing to page in newspaper, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887333/image-stars-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress posing pensively with hand held to lips, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887294/image-stars-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing pink costume with brass horn on hip, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887338/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing red pointed cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887318/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInvestment & finance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922228/investment-finance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing feathered headpiece, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887315/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922785/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing costume with sword and tri-cornered hat, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887302/image-stars-person-swordFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress wearing costume with wide sash and holding long rope, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887323/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing wide pink and black sash, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887344/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress wearing green bodice with dagger, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887286/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partnership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922161/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing fur coat and muff, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887274/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922229/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress tipping her red-feathered cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887361/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseActress wearing elaborate pink costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887343/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseActress leaning against wooden bannister, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887308/image-stars-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseActress wearing long black jacket with yellow lining, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887352/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress lifting long skirt to dance, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887349/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing sailor costume with pink bloomers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887299/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894960/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing costume with elaborate cane, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7889464/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license