Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestarspersonartvintagegoldpublic domainclothingblueActress wearing ornate costume with gold bodice and blue trousers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 723 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 788 x 1308 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing military helmet, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887293/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart png editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588126/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-png-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing pink costume with brass horn on hip, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887338/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589385/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing blanket and standing on fur rug, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887316/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588153/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress posing pensively with hand held to lips, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887294/image-stars-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress pointing to page in newspaper, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887333/image-stars-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress tipping her red-feathered cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887361/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing fur coat and muff, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887274/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseActress wearing elaborate pink costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887343/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress lifting long skirt to dance, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887349/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseActress wearing long black jacket with yellow lining, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887352/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress in red and white striped knee socks, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887334/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing sailor costume with pink bloomers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887299/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNavy celestial circle frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10538130/navy-celestial-circle-frame-background-editable-designView licenseActress wearing costume with elaborate cane, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7889464/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNavy celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10538320/navy-celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseActress leaning against wooden bannister, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887308/image-stars-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseActress wearing green bodice with dagger, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887286/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing feathered headpiece, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887315/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing costume with sword and tri-cornered hat, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887302/image-stars-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseNavy celestial circle frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10538208/navy-celestial-circle-frame-background-editable-designView licenseActress wearing red pointed cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887318/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing costume with wide sash and holding long rope, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887323/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing wide pink and black sash, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887344/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license