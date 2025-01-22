Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestarspersonartvintagepublic domainpinknew yorkposterActress wearing elaborate pink costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 716 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 794 x 1331 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseActress wearing costume with elaborate cane, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7889464/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseActress posing pensively with hand held to lips, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887294/image-stars-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseActress wearing blanket and standing on fur rug, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887316/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseActress wearing wide green sash with large bow, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887340/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseActress tipping her red-feathered cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887361/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseActress wearing wide pink and black sash, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887344/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseActress wearing costume with sword and tri-cornered hat, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887302/image-stars-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseActress wearing ornate costume with gold bodice and blue trousers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887319/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseActress leaning against wooden bannister, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887308/image-stars-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView licenseActress pointing to page in newspaper, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887333/image-stars-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693125/jazz-music-night-poster-templateView licenseActress wearing sailor costume with pink bloomers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887299/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseActress wearing military costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887317/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseActress wearing pink costume with brass horn on hip, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887338/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseActress wearing military helmet, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887293/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseActress wearing hat with dove on brim, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887328/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseActress wearing costume with wide sash and holding long rope, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887323/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePublic transportation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549482/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseActress in red and white striped knee socks, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887334/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseActress wearing long black jacket with yellow lining, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887352/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDrumming competition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693212/drumming-competition-poster-templateView licenseActress holding long sword in both hands, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887369/image-stars-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseActress wearing fur coat and muff, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887274/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license