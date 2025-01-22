rawpixel
Actress wearing elaborate pink costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
starspersonartvintagepublic domainpinknew yorkposter
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Actress wearing costume with elaborate cane, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Actress posing pensively with hand held to lips, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…
Economy poster template
Actress wearing blanket and standing on fur rug, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Actress wearing wide green sash with large bow, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Actress tipping her red-feathered cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Actress wearing wide pink and black sash, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Summer games sports poster template
Actress wearing costume with sword and tri-cornered hat, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…
Swimming club poster template
Actress wearing ornate costume with gold bodice and blue trousers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by…
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Actress leaning against wooden bannister, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Jazz night poster template
Actress pointing to page in newspaper, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Jazz music night poster template
Actress wearing sailor costume with pink bloomers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actress wearing military costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actress wearing pink costume with brass horn on hip, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…
Splash poster template
Actress wearing military helmet, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Actress wearing hat with dove on brim, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Actress wearing costume with wide sash and holding long rope, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke…
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
Actress in red and white striped knee socks, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Actress wearing long black jacket with yellow lining, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…
Drumming competition poster template
Actress holding long sword in both hands, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Actress wearing fur coat and muff, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…
