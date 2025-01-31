Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestarshandspersonswordartvintagepublic domainclothingActress holding long sword in both hands, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 725 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 804 x 1330 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseActress wearing costume with sword and tri-cornered hat, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887302/image-stars-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseActress wearing green bodice with dagger, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887286/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing feathered headpiece, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887315/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing red pointed cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887318/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing costume with wide sash and holding long rope, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887323/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing wide pink and black sash, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887344/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseActress wearing military costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887317/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing military helmet, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887293/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing pink costume with brass horn on hip, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887338/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseActress wearing ornate costume with gold bodice and blue trousers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887319/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseManager & employee hands, editable business collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346834/manager-employee-hands-editable-business-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing blanket and standing on fur rug, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887316/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress posing pensively with hand held to lips, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887294/image-stars-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress pointing to page in newspaper, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887333/image-stars-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseActress tipping her red-feathered cap, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887361/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseActress wearing fur coat and muff, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887274/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseActress wearing elaborate pink costume, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887343/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress lifting long skirt to dance, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887349/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media reactions png, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588089/social-media-reactions-png-editable-vintage-cupid-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing long black jacket with yellow lining, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887352/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364446/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress in red and white striped knee socks, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887334/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseActress wearing sailor costume with pink bloomers, from Stars of the Stage, Second Series (N130) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887299/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain license