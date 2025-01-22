Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternpersonartvintagepublic domainplatenew yorkvintage artCurrants and Serving Plate, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 726 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1336 x 808 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSeashell, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887433/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePocket Watch, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887417/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922785/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBass Drum and Baseball, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887420/image-animal-baseball-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHorseshoe, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887438/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923448/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTeapot, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887425/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923447/business-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChampagne in Ice Bucket, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887428/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923390/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLantern, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887400/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923512/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAcorn, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887401/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923619/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook of Riddles, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878794/image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwenty Ways of Cooking Potatoes, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878748/image-art-cigarette-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseFavorite Recitations, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878816/image-person-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partnership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923386/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFancy Costumes, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878807/image-person-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKisses, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878803/image-paper-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHow to Amuse an Evening Party, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878783/image-person-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBirthday Book, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878827/image-book-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Mysterious Murder, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878820/image-book-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseBook of Palmistry, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878893/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseDream Book, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878865/image-animal-book-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness growth strategy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923507/business-growth-strategy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCipher Message, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878825/image-book-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWhat to Wear, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878851/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license