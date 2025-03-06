Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingvintage artcardPocket Watch, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 699 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1355 x 789 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseSeashell, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887433/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseChampagne in Ice Bucket, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887428/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLantern, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887400/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894085/christmas-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCurrants and Serving Plate, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887407/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBass Drum and Baseball, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887420/image-animal-baseball-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseHorseshoe, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887438/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894084/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTeapot, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887425/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAcorn, from the Miniature Novelties series (N120) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887401/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseHow to Be Beautiful, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878842/image-art-cigarette-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGood Form, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878795/image-person-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseThe Closed Cabinet, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878858/image-paper-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseA Perilous Wooing, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878857/image-art-cigarette-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFancy Costumes, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878807/image-person-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKisses, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878803/image-paper-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHow to Amuse an Evening Party, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878783/image-person-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBirthday Book, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878827/image-book-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Mysterious Murder, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878820/image-book-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView licenseThe Rajah's Diamond, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878853/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePopular Superstitions, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878789/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseHandy Letter Writer, from the Honest Library series (N115) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878849/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license