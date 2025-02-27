rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Tough Chick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
artcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited statesvintage artcards
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Caricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898245/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Everything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Everything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894419/everything-goes-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Organic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Organic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896624/organic-revolution-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
A Great Rent, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Great Rent, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894378/great-rent-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Old Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Old Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896577/old-pint-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vacation blog banner template, editable text
Vacation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Business is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Business is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896678/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732922/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Losing Time, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Losing Time, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894414/losing-time-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cold Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Cold Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894423/cold-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Lying Out of It, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Lying Out of It, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894377/lying-out-it-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730011/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Hopscotch, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Hopscotch, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894355/hopscotch-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vision & future quote Instagram post template
Vision & future quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632718/vision-future-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
He Stoops to Conquer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
He Stoops to Conquer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896543/stoops-conquer-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Airport Instagram post template, editable text
Airport Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Caricatured figure / A Regular Corker, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure / A Regular Corker, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898319/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
City tour guide blog banner template, editable text
City tour guide blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201208/city-tour-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A Boxer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Boxer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894362/boxer-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828772/photo-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
An Awful Waste, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
An Awful Waste, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896622/awful-waste-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Drama is Making Long Strides, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
The Drama is Making Long Strides, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896547/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
O'er an Oar, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
O'er an Oar, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894331/oer-oar-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625446/imageView license
End Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
End Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894453/end-man-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610460/photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A Minstrel's Lay, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Minstrel's Lay, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896576/minstrels-lay-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
CEO quote Instagram story template
CEO quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730021/ceo-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
A Full Hand, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Full Hand, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894359/full-hand-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stronghold, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Stronghold, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894485/stronghold-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license